Maya Jama Bids Farewell to Love Island UK After 9 Seasons

The beloved host of Love Island UK, Maya Jama, has announced her departure from the dating series after an impressive nine seasons. Jama took to Instagram on November 8 to share a heartfelt farewell, reflecting on her memorable journey as the face of the ITV reality show.

A Fond Farewell to an Unforgettable Era

In her emotional post, Jama expressed gratitude for the incredible experiences she has had over the years. “What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video,” she wrote. “But as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island.”

Gratitude to Supporters and Fans

Alongside a video compilation showcasing her most memorable moments from the show, Jama acknowledged the fans and supporters who have been with her throughout her time as host. “I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “To the fans of the show, thank you for every supportive message and every single time you’ve tuned in during my time as host, I’m forever grateful to you all.”

A Legacy in Reality Television

Jama has not only hosted the main series but also the companion show Love Island Aftersun, along with spinoffs like Love Island Games and Love Island: All-Stars. Her dynamic presence and engaging personality have made her an iconic figure in the reality television landscape, and her departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the show’s history.