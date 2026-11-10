Allegations of Violence and Control: Russell Brand’s Ex Speaks Out

In a shocking development following his recent rape conviction, Russell Brand‘s ex-girlfriend has come forward to allege that he subjected her to “coercive control and abuse” during their relationship. This accusation comes on the heels of Brand being sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a London jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The Harrowing Impact on Victims

During the trial, the court heard heart-wrenching witness impact statements, with one victim stating, “I’ve been in shock and turmoil for weeks. I was extremely upset and traumatised. I didn’t have any respect for myself… I was thinking I was damaged goods — scared of giving off signals that could be taken the wrong way.” This victim expressed the mental anguish caused by Brand’s media presence, saying, “I just want to say, a leopard may change its spots, but it’s still a leopard.”

Industry Response and Concerns

The highly publicized trial has sparked significant concerns within the entertainment industry regarding why Brand’s actions went unreported for so long. Just last week, Jack Bayles, head of comedy at Various Artists Limited, was urged to “step back” from his producing role after a former associate accused him of witnessing and laughing during an alleged sexual assault involving Brand.

Insights from Jemima Goldsmith

TV producer Jemima Goldsmith, who dated Brand for approximately a year in 2014, took to social media to recount her own experiences. She disclosed that she had to call the police to remove Brand from her home during a violent incident, although she did not pursue formal charges. In her widely shared post, Goldsmith expressed that her motivations for not going public stemmed from concerns about the impact it would have on her teenage children. “I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014,” she wrote, adding that while her struggles are trivial compared to the testimonies presented in court, the period left a lasting impact on her life.

I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026

Assisting in Exposing Brand’s Behavior

Goldsmith revealed that she “assisted” journalists seeking to expose Brand’s behavior and was prepared to testify in court about his abusive actions if newspapers faced legal repercussions. She emphasized her commitment to supporting women who have been unfairly silenced. In her statement, she also addressed reports surrounding a woman, Szilvia Berki, who was involved in a 2015 incident at Goldsmith’s home. Berki had alleged that Brand assaulted her and was later granted a harassment injunction.

Clarification on Berki’s Allegations

Goldsmith detailed the context of Berki’s visit, noting that she had come to give Brand a massage but was asked to leave after Brand lost interest. Despite Berki’s claims of being offended and later reporting an incident involving Brand, Goldsmith insisted she witnessed no wrongdoing. She stated, “If I saw any man abuse any woman under any circumstances, I would do my utmost to stop them, without hesitation.” Following a police investigation, authorities concluded there was no criminal offense.