Jemima Goldsmith Alleges Abuse and Control by Russell Brand

Jemima Goldsmith, a prominent TV producer and former partner of Russell Brand, recently shared a detailed account on social media, alleging that Brand inflicted “violence, coercive control, and abuse” during their year-long relationship in 2014. Her statements follow Brand’s sentencing to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and sexual assault, marking a significant moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding his behavior.

Allegations of Abuse

Goldsmith recounted a particularly concerning incident from 2014, stating, “I had to call the police to have him removed from my house during a violent incident.” Despite this severe allegation, she chose not to pursue charges at the time due to concerns about the potential media attention on her then-teenage children. She noted that she had not seen or spoken to Brand since that episode.

Supporting Testimonies

Goldsmith’s reflections particularly highlight the accusations made by masseuse Szilvia Berki, who alleged physical assault against Brand in the same year. Berki claimed that Goldsmith had hired her to provide a massage for Brand’s birthday and later described her experience as dehumanizing. A judge ruled in Brand’s favor in this matter, with Goldsmith’s account appearing to corroborate his position. She stated, “I did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and he later physically assaulted me.” Goldsmith emphasized her commitment to intervene against any form of abuse, noting that Berki never reported assault to the police.

Harassment and Controversy

In her social media post, Goldsmith accused Berki of harassing her and alleged that the tabloids had latched onto what she believes was a fabricated narrative. Additionally, she accused Berki of antisemitism and revealed her pursuit of a harassment order against her. Goldsmith explained, “My sole reason was to stop Ms. Berki targeting me and my family,” while also indicating her wish for Berki to be free to speak against Brand if necessary.

Legal Proceedings and Further Developments

Goldsmith stated that Berki’s barrister has not responded to her legal team since May, highlighting ongoing difficulties in resolving the matter. She mentioned that any changes to the injunction would need Brand’s agreement, which poses a challenge given her lack of contact with him for over a decade.