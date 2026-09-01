Stream 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunion Live Without Cost

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The excitement continues for fans of Love Island USA Season 8, which officially wrapped up in July. Tonight, Peacock is streaming a 75-minute reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix, featuring cast favorites like Trinity Tatum, Bryce Alakai, Aniya Harvey, Sol Dean, and others.

While the reunion is exclusively available on Peacock, fans without a subscription can still catch the action. There are affordable ways to stream without paying full price, including utilizing free trials from DirecTV, Walmart+, and Instacart+.

At a Glance: How to Watch Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion Online for Free

According to Peacock, Love Island USA Season 8 was the top streaming reality series for five weeks running, amassing millions of viewers eager to see who would win the $100,000 prize and find love. Ultimately, Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai emerged victorious and are reportedly still together.

Where to Watch Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion for Free Without Cable, Livestream

Exciting news for fans: Love Island USA has already been renewed for a ninth season, expected to air next summer. In the meantime, viewers looking to relive their favorite moments from Season 8 can watch the reunion for free through services like DirecTV, Instacart+, or Walmart+.

Alternatively, you can sign up directly for Peacock. Although it doesn’t offer a free trial, it boasts a wide selection of binge-worthy shows. Current offerings include The Traitors, The Office, and Parks and Recreation. The best option for watching the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion for free is through DirecTV’s five-day trial. New subscribers can add the Movies Extra Pack to a Signature Package, which includes Peacock Premium at no additional cost. While Peacock doesn’t run a free trial anymore, it remains a convenient option for accessing the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion. The service’s Premium plan is priced at $12.99 monthly or $129.99 annually, with the Premium Plus plan costing $19.99 monthly or $199.99 annually. Both options grant access to Season 8, though Premium Plus features no advertisements. Another option for watching the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion for free is via Walmart+. This membership comes with Peacock Premium included, and new users can start with a 30-day free trial. Once the trial period is over, membership costs $98 annually, featuring benefits such as free grocery delivery and shipping. Instacart+ also offers a great way to watch the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion for free, providing a Peacock Premium subscription with membership. New users can take advantage of a 14-day free trial, after which the cost is $99 per year.