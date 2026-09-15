Master the Art of Enjoying 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35

The excitement is building as Dancing With the Stars returns for its highly-anticipated Season 35, promising an engaging two-night, double-elimination premiere. Hosted by the dynamic duo Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series invites viewers to witness captivating performances and fierce competition.

Premiere Details

The season premiere is structured across two nights. On Tuesday, the male celebrities and their dance partners will take to the stage, with one contestant facing elimination at the end of the night. Wednesday will follow suit with the same format, featuring the female contestants and their partners vying for victory in another thrilling two-hour episode.

Judges and Contestants

This season brings back familiar faces to the judging panel, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Contestants this year include a star-studded lineup with actors Harry Shum Jr. and Julia Stiles, figure skater Amber Glenn, reality TV personalities Tyler Cameron and Ciara Miller, and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. Each celebrity will be performing a dance set to a Number One song from the year they were born, showcasing an eclectic mix of music that includes hits like “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz and “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas.

Viewer Participation and After Party

The thrill doesn’t stop at the dance floor. As part of the elimination process, two contestants will be sent home—one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. Decisions will be determined through a combination of judges’ scores and online fan voting. Completing the week’s festivities, Wednesday’s show will also feature an exclusive one-hour DWTS After Party hosted by Robert Irwin, adding further entertainment for viewers.

How to Watch

Viewers can tune in to Dancing With the Stars at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. For those with a desire to stream, the show will be available live on Disney+ and will also be accessible for next-day viewing on Hulu. Alternatively, you can catch ABC through a free trial with live-TV streaming services like DirecTV or Fubo.

Streaming Options

For an optimal viewing experience, here’s a look at your streaming options:

DirecTV – Offers a five-day free trial and includes ABC in its core packages. Subscription packages start at $64.99/month.

– Offers a five-day free trial and includes ABC in its core packages. Subscription packages start at $64.99/month. Disney+ – Available in the Hulu Bundle for $11.99/month, offers live streaming of Dancing With the Stars as it airs without a free trial.

– Available in the Hulu Bundle for $11.99/month, offers live streaming of Dancing With the Stars as it airs without a free trial. Fubo – Also providing a five-day free trial, Fubo carries ABC as part of its base package. Subscriptions also commence at $64.99/month.