Giada De Laurentiis’ Daughter Persuades Her to Join DWTS

Giada De Laurentiis is ready to trade her culinary expertise for the glitz and glamour of the ballroom. After turning down invitations to join Dancing With the Stars on numerous occasions, the beloved Food Network star has finally agreed to hit the dance floor in the show’s upcoming season 35.

A Daughter’s Inspiration

What convinced her to take the plunge? According to De Laurentiis, it was her 18-year-old daughter, Jade, who played a significant role in this decision. In an exclusive interview with E! News alongside pro dancer Alan Bersten, she shared that over the years, she has been approached by Dancing With the Stars at least ten times.

A Reluctant Beginning

Reflecting on her past refusals, De Laurentiis admitted, “And I was always like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.'” However, with Jade now away at college, the 56-year-old realized that this was the perfect moment to embrace a new challenge.

Timing Is Everything

“This time, I thought, with my daughter pushing me and with my daughter out of my house,” she explained, “This is a really good time for me to go on a new adventure and push myself to do something I’ve never done.”

What’s Next?