This Black Friday, Bose is offering significant discounts on some of its best headphones and earbuds, making it a great time to upgrade your audio experience without breaking the bank.

Among the standout deals is the second-generation Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Designed with a unique clip-on style, these earbuds hook onto your outer ear while allowing your ear canal to remain open. This innovative open-ear design enhances your awareness of your surroundings, making them ideal for outdoor workouts or commutes.

Despite their open construction, users will be pleasantly surprised by the earbuds’ robust sound quality, including surprisingly deep bass. The latest version also boasts enhancements in call quality and the convenience of wireless charging.