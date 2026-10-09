Martin Freeman Breathes Life into Gromit for Audiobook

One of cinema’s most beloved on-screen characters, Gromit, is set to break his long-standing silence. The iconic, mute dog, who has charmed audiences as the loyal companion to cheese-loving inventor Wallace in numerous stop-motion films from Aardman Animation, is making headlines with his first autobiography and accompanying audiobook.

Gromit’s Autobiography: A First of Its Kind

Creator Nick Park, the mastermind behind the “Wallace & Gromit” series and a four-time Oscar winner, has collaborated with Gromit in a venture that allows the character to “finally break his silence.” Titled “Grand: The Autobiography of Gromit, as Told to Nick Park,” the book promises to share the uniquely expressive dog’s perspective, thoughts, and wit.

Martin Freeman Takes on the Role of Gromit

Stepping into this groundbreaking project is actor Martin Freeman, who will narrate the audiobook. According to Park, finding someone to voice a character known for his silent but expressive demeanor posed a unique challenge. “When you create a character who has no voice, and whose facial expressions are everything, what do you do when your publisher reminds you there’ll be an audiobook?” Park questioned. “Who could possibly be the voice of a character everyone feels they know, but nobody’s actually heard?”

Ultimately, Park regarded Freeman as the natural fit for the role. “The more I thought about it, the more I realised Martin Freeman was the obvious choice really. I was genuinely thrilled and honoured when he said yes.”

Recording the Audiobook

The recording sessions took place earlier this month at Penguin Studios, with both the book and audiobook scheduled for release on October 22. However, Park clarified that although Freeman will be bringing Gromit’s thoughts to life, he won’t be mimicking a traditional “Gromit voice.”

“Martin is not doing a Gromit ‘voice’ as such,” Park explained. “He’s reading Gromit’s story as Gromit put it; his inner thoughts, his candid insights and endless witticisms, bringing to them his usual colour, thoughtfulness and wry humour.”