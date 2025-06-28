Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet End Their Relationship

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, once a powerhouse couple in the French entertainment scene, have officially announced their separation. Known for their on-screen chemistry in the 2003 film “Love Me If You Dare,” the duo has been together for nearly two decades. Their decision to part ways has been made public through a joint statement, reflecting their mutual respect and commitment to maintaining privacy during this transition.

The Announcement

Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard and acclaimed actor-director Guillaume Canet confirmed their breakup through representatives, marking the end of their 18-year relationship. The couple, revered for their contributions to cinema and their enchanting partnership, clarified that the decision was mutual and amicable. Their statement, shared with the French publication Agence France-Presse, emphasized, “This decision was made with mutual goodwill.”

The Family’s Focus

As parents to Marcel, 13, and Louise, 8, Marion and Guillaume emphasized the importance of their family in this announcement. They expressed their intent to avoid unnecessary speculation and rumors by being transparent about their decision. They stated, “As the parents of two children, we decided to share this decision here in order to avoid all speculation, rumors and risky interpretations.”

Respect for Privacy

The couple’s message also highlighted their desire for privacy during this period of adjustment. They stressed their commitment to protecting their children from public scrutiny, saying, “By demonstrating transparency through this press release, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet express their desire that their private lives, especially those of their two children, be respected.” Their plea for privacy underscores their wish to navigate this personal matter with dignity and peace.

While their professional and personal partnership has ended, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet remain united in their dedication to their children and their shared respect for one another. Their separation, handled with grace and maturity, sets a respectful precedent for navigating public relationships under the spotlight.