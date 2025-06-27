Naomi Watts’ “The Housewife” Secures French Deal with Maverick

Naomi Watts and Tye Sheridan’s latest film, “The Housewife,” has secured French distribution through Maverick, marking a significant step for the psychological thriller in the international market. Directed by Ben Shirinian, the movie promises a gripping tale that blends suspense with moral quandaries, offering audiences a complex narrative that is both engaging and thought-provoking.

Maverick Distribution Acquires French Rights

Florent Bugeau’s Maverick Distribution has obtained the French rights to “The Housewife,” a film that has been generating significant interest since its debut at the Cannes Film Market. The acquisition underscores Maverick’s commitment to bringing intriguing and high-caliber stories to the French audience. The film features an impressive lineup, including Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli, and Luke Evans.

A Thrilling Tale Set in 1964

The narrative of “The Housewife” centers around a New York Times journalist, portrayed by Sheridan, who delves into a story about a former Nazi officer possibly residing in Queens. As he gets closer to uncovering the truth, he forms a complicated relationship with the suspect’s wife, played by Watts. This connection leads to intense moral challenges that add depth and intrigue to the storyline.

Produced by Industry Veterans

The film is backed by respected producers such as Robbie Brenner, known for “Barbie” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” alongside Kevin McKeon and Lee Broda. The team brings a wealth of experience to the project, promising a polished cinematic experience for viewers.

Ben Shirinian’s Promising Feature Debut

“The Housewife” marks Ben Shirinian’s first feature film, following his work on short films like “Lost in Motion” and “Josef et Aimée.” His transition from short films to a full-length feature is eagerly anticipated, with early reviews highlighting the movie’s emotional depth and intricate plot.

Neon International, launching the film at Cannes, expressed confidence in Maverick’s ability to successfully promote and distribute the film in France. The company is optimistic about the film’s reception and impact, anticipating it to be a standout release in 2026.

Industry Enthusiasm

Bugeau, with his extensive background in the film industry, including a notable tenure at Rezo Films, was immediately captivated by the emotional and suspenseful nature of “The Housewife.” He described the film as a “compelling and sophisticated debut” from Shirinian, highlighting the remarkable cast and the morally complex storyline.

“The Housewife” is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences, paving the way for more international opportunities and further cementing Maverick’s role in the global film distribution landscape.