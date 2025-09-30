Mariah Carey Reveals Nineties Grunge Track She Long Kept Hidden

Mariah Carey has been making waves by unveiling a piece of her musical past that few knew existed. Recently, Carey shared an unreleased nineties grunge song she “regretted” not putting out, revealing a side of her artistry that differs significantly from her known pop persona. This revelation, first hinted at during a New York City event and later on The Tonight Show, has left fans eager to explore this hidden chapter of her career.

Nineties Grunge Rediscovered

Mariah Carey isn’t keeping her secret grunge album from the nineties so secret anymore. Following SZA’s teaser of some tracks at a New York event, Carey appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the project. During the show, Carey allowed Fallon to play a snippet of “Prom Queen,” marking a rare moment of unveiling this mysterious work.

The album, known as Someone’s Ugly Daughter, features intriguing cover art with a genuine roach, which Carey remarked was not her creation. “I do like the cover … and I drew this cover. I didn’t draw the roach. The roach is real,” she humorously told Fallon. The album dates back to a time when Carey was exploring her creativity beyond the mainstream hits like “Always Be My Baby” and “Fantasy.”

A Rebel at Heart

Carey described the creation of this grunge album as a form of rebellion. While working on the pop-centric Daydream, she would often end her sessions by inviting the band to play grungy guitar riffs to help her break free creatively. This spontaneous outlet allowed her to channel a different, raw energy that contrasted with her polished pop image.

Despite her affection for the project, the album never saw an official release and, as Carey explained, it’s not owned by any label. “It’s not out, and it has never been released!” she told Fallon, who encouraged her to finally put the music out into the world.

The Songs That Never Were

On the track “Prom Queen,” Carey sings with a touch of accent, embodying a persona that can “be anything that I want to be/Someday I will really show them all.” This sentiment resonates with Carey’s own artistic journey and desire to push boundaries beyond the expected.

Just last week, SZA and Carey discussed another unreleased track, “Hermit,” during an Apple Music interview, where SZA expressed her admiration for the song. Carey reflected on how the album was curtailed by the label at the time, stating, “I always regretted not putting it out, but they kinda stopped me at that point. Sony at the time … was a little controlling.”

A Hidden Outlet

In a past interview with Rolling Stone, Carey detailed how the album was ultimately released with Clarissa Dane on lead vocals. This was her creative secret, a means of expression outside the scrutiny of her pop career. “We were like working for whatever, 15, 16 hours on scrutinizing stuff. And then we just made this record at the same time. I would write the lyrics, go and sing it.”

The reluctance from the record company stemmed from the unexpected lyrical content the album possessed. “There was a fear [from the record company] because some of the lyrical content was not what people were [expecting],” she said. Carey’s initial plan to release it anonymously was thwarted, paving the way for Clarissa Dane to step in.

The recent revelations about this grunge side project have piqued interest not only in Carey’s artistry but also in the nineties music era that continues to inspire and resonate. Fans and music enthusiasts alike may now eagerly anticipate the possibility of hearing these unreleased treasures.