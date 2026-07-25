Matt Damon Calls New Sci-Fi Film a Unique Genre Blend

Matt Damon has shared an intriguing insight into his upcoming role in the new sci-fi film directed by the duo known as the Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. In a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Damon divulged the eclectic nature of the film’s concept, describing it as a blend of cultural touchstones.

A Unique Pitch

Damon explained, “The way they pitched it to me was: if ‘The Breakfast Club’ meets ‘Inception’ meets an anime film meets an episode of ‘The John Oliver Show’ that didn’t get aired.” He emphasized that those who appreciated the unique storytelling and emotional depth of the hit film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will likely enjoy this new project, calling it “a really special project.”

A Stellar Cast

The film features a remarkable cast including Sandra Oh, Charles Melton, Michael Gandolfini, PinkPantheress, Sean Kaufman, Silvia Dionicio, Jackson Kelly, Kerrice Brooks, and Thalia Dudek. Originally scheduled for release on June 12, 2027, the film’s premiere has been moved to November 19, 2027.

The Daniels’ Ascendance

This upcoming film marks the first project from the Daniels following their critically acclaimed and commercially successful “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which grossed over $100 million and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The film starred Michelle Yeoh in a dual narrative involving parallel universes and an IRS audit.

Production Plans

Production for this ambitious film is expected to commence in Los Angeles later this year, promising a fresh and imaginative take on storytelling.

Future of the Bourne Franchise

In addition to this new role, Damon mentioned his ongoing discussions with director and writer Edward Berger about a new installment in the Jason Bourne franchise. He stated he has received the first act and is optimistic, saying, “It looks really good, and I’m very hopeful that it will happen.” However, both he and Berger agree that the new film must align with the high standards set by the original trilogy. Damon expressed, “If we really feel like we’ve got a shot at doing something great, I’m all in. I love that character. It’s been an incredible part of my life. I’d love to do it again.”