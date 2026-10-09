Mama June's Daughter Lauryn Efird Celebrates Engagement to Darrin Kitchens

In a heartwarming turn of events, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, known for her role on the reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, recently announced her engagement to Darrin Kitchens. This joyful news comes two years after the couple first began their relationship, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

Love Blossoms

On October 8, Pumpkin shared her excitement with her followers on TikTok, posting a heartfelt message alongside photos from the proposal, which included her sister Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson by her side. “I am literally STILL over the moon!!!” she exclaimed. “Last night Darrin proposed, with Lana right by my side, and I seriously couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

A Wild Journey

The 26-year-old reality star reflected on their past two years together, saying, “These last 2 years have been a WILD ride, but it’s a wild ride I wouldn’t wanna take with anyone else.” Pumpkin’s words illustrate the depth of their relationship and the happiness Darrin has brought to her life.

A New Chapter