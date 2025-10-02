MAGA Furor: Trump Aide Claims ICE at Super Bowl Show

As anticipation builds for Bad Bunny‘s historic Super Bowl halftime performance, tensions rise following remarks from former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. He claimed that ICE agents will closely monitor the event, causing a stir amidst a backdrop of political controversies. This development highlights the intersection of entertainment and politics, drawing attention from all sides of the spectrum.

ICE Presence at the Super Bowl

In a recent interview on “The Benny Show,” host Benny Johnson inquired about potential ICE enforcement during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. Corey Lewandowski responded affirmatively, asserting that the agency would not allow any location, including the Super Bowl, to be a sanctuary for undocumented individuals. “We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you,” he stated, emphasizing the administration’s stringent stance.

Lewandowski criticized the choice of Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, deeming it “shameful” and questioned his suitability, claiming other “great bands and entertainment people” were more worthy of the stage.

Bad Bunny’s Impact and Achievements

Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny’s influence in the music industry is undeniable. He has been the most streamed artist on Spotify multiple years in a row, with his album Un Verano Sin Ti breaking records for streaming platforms. Tracks from his latest album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS have dominated charts, showcasing his widespread appeal and global reach.

His upcoming Super Bowl performance is seen as a testament to his enduring popularity and ability to unite diverse audiences through music. His achievements highlight his relevance and success, transcending the political discourse surrounding his selection.

The Political Backdrop

Bad Bunny’s absence from U.S. tours in recent years stemmed from concerns over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, which aggressively targeted Latino communities. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” he explained, emphasizing that his decision was influenced by the political climate.

His vocal criticism of these policies has resonated with fans and contributed to his image as an outspoken artist unafraid to tackle contentious issues. The Super Bowl stage will further amplify his message and reach.

Despite resistance from the MAGA base, Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance promises to be a landmark event, reinforcing his role as a trailblazer and record-breaking artist on a global scale.