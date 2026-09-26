Sabrina Carpenter Takes on Iconic Role of Ginger Rogers

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts and fans of classic Hollywood, the long-anticipated biopic of legendary dancer Fred Astaire is set to take shape. Following a successful collaboration in a recent music video, actress Sabrina Carpenter will step back into the acting arena to portray the iconic Ginger Rogers, while Margaret Qualley, her co-star in that “House Tour” video, has been cast as Adele Astaire, Fred’s sister and original dance partner.

Biopic Overview

Directed by Paul King, the upcoming film promises to shine a light not only on Fred Astaire’s groundbreaking work alongside Ginger Rogers but also on the often-overlooked contributions of Adele Astaire. As King stated, “I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen.” He emphasized the cinematic challenge of bringing these twentieth-century icons to life and expressed confidence in his lead actors, stating, “I could not imagine [this film] without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side.”

A Legacy of Dance

While Fred Astaire is celebrated for his legendary dance collaborations with Rogers, the pioneering efforts of his sister Adele have not received similar recognition, with no recorded footage of her performances surviving. King’s commitment to highlighting this aspect speaks to the depth of storytelling fans can expect from the project.

Cast and Crew Insights

Years before her foray into music, Sabrina Carpenter established herself as a talented actress, with notable appearances in series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Orange Is the New Black, and Girl Meets World, in addition to movies such as The Hate U Give and Tall Girl. It has been since 2022 that Carpenter last appeared in a film, making her role in this biopic particularly significant as she revisits her acting roots.

Film Production Details

The project has been in development for over five years and comes with the endorsement of the Astaire estate. It is based on Kathleen Riley’s biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele. Fred’s daughter, Ava Astaire McKenzie, expressed her support, stating, “I’m delighted to support this endeavor to celebrate the extraordinary careers and enduring legacy of my father and aunt, who were among the biggest musical stars of their era.” She noted the film’s potential to capture the rich partnership of Fred and Adele both on and off stage, thanks to the creative team at the helm.