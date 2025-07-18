Madison LeCroy Claps Back at Poolside Critics

Madison LeCroy has found herself in the spotlight once again, but this time, it’s not about her Southern Charm drama. The reality star has addressed recent criticism from mom shamers over safety concerns regarding her pool. After sharing photos of her pool area, fans voiced their worries about the lack of safety measures for her 12-year-old son Hudson and newborn daughter Teddi. In response, Madison clarified her stance and reassured followers of her plans to ensure a safe environment.

Addressing Mom Shamers

Madison LeCroy, known for her candid nature, was quick to respond to the criticism. Fans took to social media to express their safety concerns for Hudson, her son with ex Josh Hughes, and Teddi, her daughter with husband Brett Randle. In a July 18 Instagram Story, Madison addressed these worries directly. “I totally get the concern,” she acknowledged, “but just to clear it up by the time Teddi is crawling, all the safety measures will be in place.”

Debating Pool Safety

The Southern Charm star faced specific backlash from a critic who urged her to install a safety fence or pool cover. Madison’s response was straightforward. “It’s summer,” she explained. “So no, we’re not putting a cover on the pool right now.” Despite disagreeing with the pool cover suggestion, Madison emphasized her commitment to maintaining her children’s safety through other measures, prioritizing a secure environment for both Hudson and Teddi.

Commitment to Safety

While some fans remained skeptical, Madison LeCroy reiterated her dedication to ensuring a safe space for her kids. The reality TV personality assured followers that although a pool cover was not on her current agenda, there would be other safety precautions implemented as her daughter grows. Her response aims to balance peace of mind for concerned fans while maintaining her personal choices.

Madison’s approach to handling the concerns of mom shamers over her pool reflects her characteristic blend of openness and resolve, underscoring her commitment to her family’s well-being without compromising her personal parenting style.