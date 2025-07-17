Shane Gillis Delivers Hilarious Jabs at Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

The world of sports and entertainment had a humorous collision at the 2025 ESPY Awards, where comedian Shane Gillis took center stage to deliver a comedic roast. The main highlight of his monologue? None other than the famed former NFL coach Bill Belichick and his notable relationship with Jordon Hudson. With his signature humor, Gillis offered the audience a lighthearted take on the couple’s age gap, creating a buzz in the room.

Shane Gillis Takes the Stage

During his opening remarks, Shane Gillis playfully targeted Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. The comedy bit highlighted the couple’s significant age difference—Belichick being 73 and Hudson, 24. In an attempt to draw laughs, Gillis joked about the former coach’s bedtime routines, suggesting that Belichick reads children’s books to his young girlfriend.

“A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime,” Gillis quipped, setting the tone for his roast. He then humorously listed fictional book titles, such as “The Very Horny Caterpillar” and “The Little Engine That Could But Needed a Pill First,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

Humor with a Twist

Despite poking fun, Shane Gillis emphasized that his jokes were made in good spirits. He assured the crowd, “I’m not trashing Bill Belichick. First off, he’s 73-years-old and he’s dating a hot 24-year-old and people are criticizing him? What happened to this country? We used to be a great country.” His comments were met with a mix of amusement and acknowledgment of the celebrity couple’s unusual dynamic.

Gillis continued to highlight Belichick’s achievements, humorously implying that such successes might justify his romantic choices. “He won six Super Bowls. Yeah, he’s dating a hot 24-year-old. Maybe if you guys won six Super Bowls,” he added, poking fun at audience members.

Lighthearted Jest

The roast delivered by Shane Gillis at the ESPY Awards captured a moment where sports and entertainment seamlessly intertwined, demonstrating how humor can bridge diverse worlds. By roasting Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, Gillis tapped into both the entertainment value and the curiosity surrounding the couples’ high-profile relationship. It was a reminder of how comedic perspectives can offer a fresh lens on public figures and their personal lives.