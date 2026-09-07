Macron's Urgent Call to Safeguard Film in AI Era

In a passionate opening address at the Lumiere Summit on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for international collaboration to safeguard the future of cinema. He underscored the urgent challenges posed to artistic expression by the pervasive influence of social media and the rapid evolution of digital technologies.

The Evolving Landscape of Cinema

Speaking at the Fondation Maeght art museum in Saint Paul de Vence, Macron emphasized that “movies and moving images are undergoing radical changes that nobody can ignore.” He framed the initiatives discussed during the summit as vital for preserving culture and heritage across the globe.

The Importance of Storytelling

Macron articulated a profound belief in the power of storytelling, stating, “Our identities are stories. It’s our ability to write stories that tell who we are and explain who we are, thrilling people from different backgrounds.” This sentiment reflects his perception of film as a medium crucial to cultural dialogue and identity formation.

The Threat of Instant Gratification

The president’s concerns were particularly pronounced when he addressed the overwhelming impact of social media on viewers’ consumption habits. He remarked on “the paradox of our environment,” noting, “We’ve never watched more images. But we’re running the risk of not seeing anything.” Macron warned of the dangers posed by an unending stream of content designed to capture immediate attention, which could devolve into a mindless consumption that dilutes creativity.

Challenges for Artists and Filmmakers

As the digital landscape evolves, Macron stated that this phenomenon presents significant challenges for artists and filmmakers. He noted, “It’s upturning creativity, the ability to find an audience, and to think,” reflecting on the commercialization of attention as an economic resource. The rise of the creator economy further complicates these dynamics, raising questions about the sustainability of artistic expression in a fast-paced digital world.