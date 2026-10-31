Maci Bookout’s Son Bentley Stuns with Height on 18th Birthday

Maci Bookout, a beloved star from the reality series Teen Mom, recently celebrated an incredibly special milestone: her son Bentley’s 18th birthday. This moment not only marks a significant transition in Bentley’s life but also highlights the profound bond between mother and son throughout the years.

Cherishing the Memories

To commemorate this special occasion, Maci took to her Instagram account, sharing a heartfelt video that showcases a collection of photos capturing Bentley’s journey from childhood to adulthood. “And just like that my baby Bentley is 18 years old!” she expressed in the caption, reflecting on the joy of being a mother. “Being your mom is the greatest gift of my life, and I’m so proud of you Benny! We’re not done yet, but we sure did that kid, I love you!”

Growth and Milestones

The nostalgic video is set to the tune of Reanne GothicRaven’s 2026 song “Growing up fast,” emphasizing the swift passage of time as Bentley has visibly grown. In a touching moment captured in the video, it’s clear that Bentley has surpassed his mother in height, standing tall in a blue button-down shirt and khaki pants while Maci donned a vibrant multicolored blouse paired with black pants. The video features numerous snapshots of the pair together, showcasing both Bentley’s growth and the warmth of their relationship.

A Journey Together