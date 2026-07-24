Luxbox Secures Rights to Borges Documentary Before Venice Debut

L Luxbox Films has recently acquired the worldwide sales rights to Mariano Llinás’ monumental documentary, “Life of Jorge Luis Borges,” which is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the Open – Non-Fiction section. This five-and-a-half-hour film is an extensive biography of the influential Argentine writer and poet, Jorge Luis Borges.

A Deep Dive into Borges’ Life

“Life of Jorge Luis Borges” is not merely a recounting of Borges’ life but an intricate exploration drawn from a thorough examination of his writings, the books he cherished, and the various locales he frequented. Llinás aims to decode the complexities of Borges’ existence, portraying him as “someone who lived like a hidden, underground warrior, whose cause was literature—literature conceived as a kingdom and as a landscape,” according to a statement about the film.

Borges: The Literary Warrior

The film sets Borges against a backdrop reminiscent of Cold War spies, suggesting that while they defended their territories from the safety of a desk, Borges operated from a library, tirelessly working to expand the realm of literature for those who believe that “the most important part of the universe is books, plots, and words.”

Mariano Llinás: A Celebrated Filmmaker

Mariano Llinás is perhaps best recognized for his 2018 release, “La Flor,” which holds the distinction of being the longest film in cinema history, aside from experimental endeavors. His previous works, including “Balnearios” (2002) and “Historias Extraordinarias” (2008), also garnered significant attention at film festivals. In 2003, Llinás co-founded El Pampero Cine alongside Alejo Moguillansky, Agustín Mendilaharzu, and Laura Citarella, a collective that has gained a reputation for creating innovative cinema.

Production Team and Cast

The production team for “Life of Jorge Luis Borges” includes Citarella, Ezequiel Pierr, Mendilaharzu, Moguillansky, and Llinás, all part of El Pampero Cine. Llinás serves as the screenwriter, with Mendilaharzu handling cinematography, Pierri as the production designer, Ignacio Codino as the editor, and Gabriel Chwojnik composing the music. The documentary features performances from actors including Ernesto Montequín, Nicolás Helft, Laura Paredes, Milva Leonardi, and Pablo Dacal.