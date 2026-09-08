Lumiere Declaration: 15 Principles Transforming Global Film Trust

At the recent Lumière Summit held in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, a pivotal declaration outlining 15 principles for the future governance of cinema and the moving image was adopted by representatives from countries, international organizations, and leaders across various creative industries. Jointly presented by France and the Republic of Korea, the Lumière Declaration emphasizes a vision for a collaborative, multilateral approach to the moving image—marking a significant historical moment 200 years after the invention of photography and 130 years since the Lumière brothers’ first public screening.
A Vision for Cultural and Creative Collaboration
The declaration’s introduction sets the stage for a new framework, stating, “we lay here the foundations of a multilateralism of the moving image.” This initiative seeks to establish a global governance structure for moving images as a common good—citing their role as vehicles for emotion, memory, knowledge, individual emancipation, and collective transformation. The authors highlight that the future vitality of the industry hinges on the ambitious and intentional works creators choose to support.
The Integrity of Audience Engagement
At the core of the Lumière Declaration is a fundamental principle: “The attention of an audience is not a resource to be captured, but a trust to be honored.” This assertion underscores the importance of representation and diversity in storytelling, emphasizing that who makes the stories directly impacts the richness of narrative. It further advocates for the safeguarding of creators against political, economic, or social pressures that threaten their capacity to express themselves, highlighting the importance of international solidarity networks.
The Economic Potential of the Audiovisual Industry
The declaration confidently asserts that the audiovisual industry is a “powerful engine of economic growth.” It generates investments, creates jobs, and cultivates a skilled workforce while fostering innovation. It calls on distributors and those profiting from creative works to take responsibility for nurturing the next generation of creators, emphasizing the necessity for public support to facilitate early-stage risk-taking in creative development. Moreover, the declaration highlights the importance of international co-production in diversifying risk and enriching storytelling.
Addressing Technological Impacts
Three principles focus on technological advancements. The declaration advocates for the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing creativity and innovation but insists that “human creation should always remain at the heart and foundation of works.” It raises a critical warning regarding the potential risks posed by agentic AI and underscores the need to protect creators from the consequences of piracy, noting, “When creation is not rewarded, it cannot be renewed.”
Preserving Cultural and Cinematic Heritage
The remaining principles address the essential physical and cultural infrastructure necessary for the industry’s growth. The declaration argues that “diversity needs cinemas in order to thrive; cinemas need diversity in order to fulfill their cultural, economic, and social role.” It raises alarms over the urgency of preserving physical archives, advocating for investment so that nations can pass their memories on to future generations. The call for educational initiatives parallels historical pursuits of universal literacy, positing that “the age of images demands an equally ambitious commitment to image literacy.” Ultimately, the declaration emphasizes developing “best practices, flexible standards, and practical tools for the design and implementation of sustainable production, distribution, and exhibition.”
A Collective Commitment to Progress
In conclusion, signatories of the Lumière Declaration are committed to ongoing collective engagement and to assessing the progress made toward realizing these principles. This landmark agreement sets a promising foundation for an inclusive and sustainable future for the moving image, fostering a global community dedicated to the richness and diversity of storytelling.