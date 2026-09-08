Lumiere Declaration: 15 Principles Transforming Global Film Trust

The remaining principles address the essential physical and cultural infrastructure necessary for the industry’s growth. The declaration argues that “diversity needs cinemas in order to thrive; cinemas need diversity in order to fulfill their cultural, economic, and social role.” It raises alarms over the urgency of preserving physical archives, advocating for investment so that nations can pass their memories on to future generations. The call for educational initiatives parallels historical pursuits of universal literacy, positing that “the age of images demands an equally ambitious commitment to image literacy.” Ultimately, the declaration emphasizes developing “best practices, flexible standards, and practical tools for the design and implementation of sustainable production, distribution, and exhibition.”