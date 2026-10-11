Luis Gerardo Méndez Reflects on Immigration and Collaborating with Affleck

Luis Gerardo Méndez finds himself at the center of attention following the announcement of his role in the upcoming film “Animals,” directed by none other than Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck. When his agents informed him that Affleck wanted him for the project, Méndez was taken aback, not expecting someone of Affleck’s caliber to even know who he was.

Excitement and Collaboration

After receiving the script, Méndez discovered a heartfelt note from Affleck expressing his desire for Méndez to join the film and mentioning that he would rewrite the character specifically for him. “I’m gonna call you around Christmas because I would love to hear your thoughts,” Affleck wrote, showing a genuine interest in collaborating with Méndez.

A Memorable First Meeting

However, it wasn’t until the first day of rehearsals that the two finally met face-to-face. Méndez recalls the moment vividly: “Ben saw me and he came to me with his massive Batman back and hugged me, and he started screaming to everyone like, ‘This guy is the best actor in Mexico. He’s incredible!’” The actor, who gained fame in Mexico for his lead role in the 2013 comedy “The Noble Family,” felt a mix of surprise and gratitude at Affleck’s enthusiasm.

The Role of Ramon

In “Animals,” Affleck plays a businessman running for mayor of Los Angeles, whose life is turned upside down when he receives news that his son has been kidnapped. Méndez portrays Ramon, the undocumented boyfriend of the couple’s housekeeper, who unintentionally becomes involved in the escalating crisis. Méndez expressed his appreciation for Affleck’s willingness to amend the script, saying, “It was so magical because it was like if Ben had read my mind… everything was there” regarding the character’s depth and representation.

A Platform for Immigration Conversations

While the film primarily aims to entertain, Méndez hopes it also sparks meaningful discussions about immigration. “What I want the audiences to think about for a second is: no one leaves their homes because they want to,” he states. He emphasizes that many immigrants flee from violence and political persecution and are simply trying to do the right thing.

Personal Connection to Immigration Issues

Méndez, who divides his time between Los Angeles and Mexico City, also serves as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He expressed deep emotional concern regarding immigrant families being separated, particularly in light of a recent tragic incident involving ICE. “No matter what your immigration status is, no one should lose their dignity,” he asserts, advocating compassion and understanding.

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