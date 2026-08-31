Lionel Richie Faces Health Crisis in St. Louis Hospitalization

Legendary performer Lionel Richie was hospitalized on Monday in St. Louis following a concert at The Muny in Forest Park over the weekend. The specific circumstances surrounding his hospitalization have not yet been disclosed.

Recent Health Issues

The 77-year-old musician faced several health scares during the summer, which led to the cancellation of multiple shows. Just a week prior to his hospitalization, Richie was forced to postpone performances after experiencing dizziness during his tour opener in Minnesota.

Reassurance to Fans

In a heartfelt message to his fans online in July, Richie expressed gratitude for their support, stating, “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

Concert Cancellations

Due to medical advice, Richie had to cancel scheduled concerts in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. An announcement from the United Center indicated that the postponements were made under doctor’s orders, emphasizing his need for rest to regain full health. Richie expressed his heartbreak over having to postpone and looked forward to returning to the stage soon.

Personal Experience During Performances

During a performance at the Grand Casino Arena, Richie became visibly unwell, prompting concern among fans. Nearly an hour into his set, he sat down and informed the audience that he was feeling lightheaded, jokingly remarking, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a– down.” This incident led to his transport to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Looking Ahead