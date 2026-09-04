Lindsay Clancy Mistrial: Shocking Twist in Children's Murder Case

The tragic case surrounding Lindsay Clancy has taken a tumultuous turn as her trial commenced on July 27 in Plymouth Superior Court. Clancy, 35, faces serious allegations for the deaths of her three young children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. While she has not denied the killings, she has pleaded not guilty to murder, with her defense attributing her actions to postpartum psychosis. The emotional weight of her husband Patrick Clancy’s testimony has underscored the complex mental health issues she faced leading up to the incident.

Testimony on Mental Health Struggles

Patrick Clancy was the first witness called during the trial, revealing the mental health struggles of his now-ex-wife following the birth of their youngest son, Callan, in May 2023. He explained that Lindsay had previously sought treatment for her mental health after Dawson was born in 2019, although that care was brief. “It didn’t last very long,” he noted during his testimony.

Intrusive Thoughts and Hospitalization

Patrick described a significant decline in Lindsay’s mental state, which he referred to as her “big spiral,” beginning in December 2023 after she started a new medication. He recounted how Lindsay confided in him about experiencing “intrusive thoughts” regarding harming both herself and their children. Despite her struggles, he expressed that he didn’t feel concerned about their children’s safety, stating that Lindsay did not seem to have “any intention” of actually harming them.

Emergency Room Visit and Psychiatric Care