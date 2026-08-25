Linda McCartney's Legacy Celebrated with Exclusive USPS Stamp Collection

Linda McCartney, renowned photographer and passionate animal rights activist, will soon be commemorated by the United States Postal Service with a special series of postage stamps celebrating her iconic nature and still life photography. This new collection features 20 stamps showcasing five exquisite images, including vibrant photographs of sunflowers and a teapot.

Celebrating Linda McCartney’s Legacy

The series of stamps, designed by USPS art director Derry Noyes, will have its first-day-of-issue ceremony on September 25 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. On that day, the stamps will also be available for purchase at USPS locations nationwide.

Groundbreaking Photography Career

Born Linda Eastman in 1941, McCartney made a name for herself as a photographer during the tumultuous 1960s, capturing some of the era’s biggest stars including Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and Frank Zappa. She made history in 1968 when her photograph of a young Clapton made her the first woman to have her work featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. Later, in 1974, she appeared on the cover alongside her husband, Paul McCartney.

While studying at the University of Arizona, McCartney developed her passion for photography. Her career took off after she used an unwanted invitation to gain access to a Rolling Stones event, subsequently impressing the magazine’s staff with her work, which led to an editorial spread. Over time, she showcased her talent internationally, with exhibitions at prestigious institutions like the Royal Photographic Society and the Victoria and Albert Museum in England.

A Partnership in Art and Activism

McCartney married Paul McCartney in 1969, adopting his last name, and her photography was featured on the cover of his first solo album, which included a portrait of maraschino cherries. This photo is among those showcased in the upcoming stamp collection. Together, they released the album Ram in 1971, which is now celebrated as a classic, and later co-founded the band Wings, where Linda played keyboards and contributed to seven studio albums during the decade.

A Lasting Impact