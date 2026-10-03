Lily Collins' Fear for Phil Collins Due to His Alcoholism

In a candid discussion, actor and musician Phil Collins revealed the profound impact of his past struggles with alcoholism not only on himself but also on those around him, including his daughter, actress Lily Collins. His journey through addiction and recovery has been both challenging and enlightening, shedding light on the complex emotions tied to substance use and family dynamics.

Breaking Free from Addiction

Collins, known for his iconic music and film roles, first announced his journey to sobriety in October 2018 through an uplifting Instagram post, celebrating one year without alcohol. He shared, “I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this s–t is hard.” Despite the hurdles, he proudly declared, “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

A Journey of Reflection

Years later, Collins reflected on the lengths he went to conceal his struggles. On a March 2024 episode of his wife Jenny Mollen’s All the Fails podcast, he recounted the ironic contradiction of attending therapy sessions while simultaneously surrendering to his addiction. “I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” he revealed. This admission underscores the struggles many face in their battle against addiction.

Navigating Substance Abuse

Collins explained his coping mechanisms, stating, “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.” He described the calculated nature of his drinking, ensuring he wouldn’t become too intoxicated to carry on a conversation, while constantly replacing bottles at the bar to maintain appearances.

The Impact on Family

Lily Collins has openly expressed her fears regarding her father’s past alcoholism, which adds a layer of complexity to their relationship. The emotional toll of addiction often extends beyond the individual, affecting loved ones who worry about their well-being. As Phil Collins continues to navigate his path to sobriety, his story serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help and the potential for healing within families as they support each other through difficult times.