Libbie Mugrabi Declares Home Safe from Auction Loss

Libbie Mugrabi, the socialite known for her colorful personality, is adamant about not losing her Hamptons mansion despite a looming court-ordered auction. A judge has mandated the sale of her home on August 28 to recover a $3.5 million loan she secured against the property. However, Mugrabi insists that the auction will not take place and that she is working on obtaining another loan to settle her debts.

A Direct Response to Claims of a Sale

Mugrabi took to her social media to label the court-ordered auction as “fake news,” stating, “There is not a court-ordered sale. We agreed to settle and I need a little more time as I fired my broker.” The vibrant figure in New York’s elite social scene, who completed her divorce from billionaire art dealer David Mugrabi in 2020, claims to be negotiating a deal with her creditors.

Refinancing Efforts and Missteps

In her efforts to clarify her financial situation, she stated, “I’m in the process of refinancing… I’m in the middle of doing a loan… I can’t sell it. My brokers are no good.” Initially listed for $25 million in May, the mansion’s price was reduced to $19 million shortly thereafter, but it failed to attract buyers. With the court’s intervention, the property is set for an auction with bids commencing at $11 million.

A Glimpse into Mugrabi’s Busy Life

During a phone conversation regarding her situation, Mugrabi abruptly excused herself because “my hair extension lady is here,” indicating the distractions that come with her glamorous lifestyle. She then attempted to involve her colorist in the conversation, remarking, “Tell [Page Six] what are you doing,” and suggesting that the stylist could provide insight into her situation.

Claims and Controversies

After finishing her hair appointment, Mugrabi returned to the call, asserting that she is a “really nice person” while making an unexpected comment: “I really get along with Black people. I love Black people.” Despite her assertions of goodwill, she has openly criticized media coverage, claiming it has adversely impacted her ability to sell the mansion. “This media circus has destroyed the sale of my house… I’m hoping for justice in the court,” she lamented.

Legal Battles and Ongoing Struggles

The backdrop of this property predicament is a series of legal challenges. In May, artist and critic Anthony Haden-Guest filed a lawsuit against Mugrabi, alleging that she has been displaying nearly 100 of his cartoons in her Southampton home for 15 years despite his repeated requests for their return. Mugrabi has branded the suit as “bogus.” Meanwhile, she is also embroiled in a legal skirmish with a firm that loaned her money secured by a 1982 Basquiat painting.

The Upcoming Auction