Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer Reveals Stunning Characters

Greta Gerwig invites audiences to step into the enchanting world of Narnia with her new adaptation, “The Magician’s Nephew.” The first trailer for this highly anticipated film was unveiled on Tuesday, setting the stage for a magical cinematic experience.

Unveiling the Tale of Narnia

Adapted from C.S. Lewis’s beloved children’s series “The Chronicles of Narnia,” the story follows two children, Digory and Polly, who stumble upon the “Wood between the Worlds,” the gateway to Narnia. Accompanied by the iconic strains of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” the trailer introduces Daniel Craig as Andrew Ketterley, the titular magician. He suggests that “sometimes one story is the beginning of all the others,” before handing the children magical rings that transport them to wondrous realms. As they embark on their adventure, they meet mythical creatures, including Emma Mackey’s Jadis, the future White Witch, and Fledge, a talking horse capable of flight.

A Journey of Creation

“Have you ever seen a world born?” a narrator poses, giving a fleeting glimpse of Aslan, the majestic lion voiced by the legendary Meryl Streep, who brings Narnia to life through song.

Before the trailer’s launch, Netflix organized a preview event at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, attended by press and social media influencers. Guests indulged in colorful cocktails, popcorn, boxed candy, and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres while Gerwig was interviewed by Stephen Colbert. They discussed her journey in adapting the beloved novel, discovering young talents David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell, and casting renowned stars like Streep, Craig, Carey Mulligan, and Ciarán Hinds.

Greta Gerwig’s Passion for Narnia

Reflecting on her connection to the Narnia books, Gerwig expressed, “I don’t remember a time I didn’t know the books. I wouldn’t be who I am without these books.” Her commitment to bringing the story to life began when Netflix acquired the rights to “The Chronicles of Narnia,” and she made a point to approach Ted Sarandos, the streaming giant’s CEO, at a cocktail party.

“I really think you should start with ‘The Magician’s Nephew,’” she urged, joking that her enthusiasm led to Sarandos inviting her to write the script after just a short conversation.

About the Adaptation

Although Lewis’s seven-book series began with “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” he noted that readers should start with “The Magician’s Nephew,” published in 1955, making it a prequel to the other tales. The adaptations have spanned decades, from the BBC miniseries in the late 1980s to the Disney films released from 2005 to 2010.

Gerwig’s film marks her return to feature filmmaking after the success of “Barbie” in 2023 and is significant as Netflix’s first theatrical feature with a global release. “The Magician’s Nephew” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2027, followed by its streaming debut on Netflix on April 2.

Creating the Right Atmosphere

In her quest to create the film, Gerwig meticulously cast McKenna and Campbell, reviewing thousands of taped auditions. She recalls the moment that convinced her they were the perfect leads. During a screen test, a small interaction between the two demonstrated their chemistry: “There was a moment when Bea sniffled, and David gestured off-camera to get her a Kleenex. I thought, ‘Oh, these kids are already taking care of each other.’”

Despite working alongside well-known actors like Craig and Mulligan, McKenna and Campbell appeared undeterred. Gerwig shared a humorous anecdote, “We were doing rehearsals, and Daniel Craig said to the kids, ‘I’m a bit nervous,’ just to be nice. And they said, ‘Don’t worry, Greta is really nice. You’ll be fine!’”

Soundtrack and Sentiment

Describing Narnia as “a world made out of music,” Gerwig emphasized the importance of selecting the right songs for the film. Gaining permission to use Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” was no small feat, given the band’s historical reluctance to license their music. To secure its use, Gerwig personally reached out to Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, showcasing an early cut of the film.

She elaborated, “It’s an epic song, and narratively, about a spiritual journey, a path of fake idols and wrong roads you can go down. It made sense to introduce the world.” Gerwig expressed deep appreciation for the band’s willingness to share their music with the film, highlighting the heart and story of the project.

A Message of Inspiration

Through “The Magician’s Nephew,” Gerwig hopes to elicit a range of emotions from the audience. “I hope they laugh. I hope they cry. I hope they feel like they’ve been on an adventure,” she said. “I hope when they leave the theater, they want to make something—a song, or a cake, or a painting. Making something is an act of hope.”