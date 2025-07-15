Lewis Capaldi’s Heartwarming Hit ‘Survive’ Debuts on ‘Fallon’

Lewis Capaldi made an impactful return to the music scene with his uplifting single “Survive,” showcased on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon. As Capaldi performed this poignant piece, audiences were reminded of his enduring talent and resilience. His appearance not only highlighted his musical prowess but also marked a significant moment in his journey back to the stage.

A Triumphant Return with “Survive”

During his appearance, Capaldi delivered an emotional performance of “Survive,” a song he first introduced at Glastonbury in June. Accompanied by a live band, the acoustic piece is his first new release in almost two years. “Survive” delves into Capaldi’s personal battles with mental health, particularly in light of his experiences with Tourette’s syndrome.

Conversations with Fallon

Sitting down with Jimmy Fallon, Capaldi shared insights into his surprise performance at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. He recalled the challenges of performing there in 2023 and the subsequent cancellation of his tour dates to focus on well-being. Despite his initial fears, returning to Glastonbury turned into a transformative experience. “In the lead-up to it I was like, ‘This is horrific. I made a terrible decision,’” Capaldi admitted to Fallon. “And then I went out and then we did it and it was really beautiful and lovely.”

Capaldi humorously added that the experience might even surpass future milestones: “Until, I assume, when I have a child. I’ll be like, ‘Well, maybe Glastonbury was still better.’”

Partnerships and New Beginnings

Capaldi also discussed his collaboration with BetterHelp, emphasizing how therapy has aided his mental health journey. Reflecting on a “mental breakdown” on stage in 2023, he spoke about the steps taken towards recovery and his readiness to perform again. Announcing an arena tour in the UK and Australia, he exclaimed, “You can try and get tickets, but they’re sold out baby!”

Looking Ahead

This month, Capaldi revealed plans for a new EP. While the timeline for a full album remains uncertain, fans can expect more music soon. As he shared on Good Morning America, new singles are in the pipeline: “I don’t know about an album, but I’m doing an EP at some point this year, and then album maybe will follow next year.” With his return marked by “Survive,” Lewis Capaldi is ready to make waves in the music world once more.