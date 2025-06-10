Good Morning America Relocating from Iconic Times Square Location

In a significant shift that marks the end of an era, “Good Morning America” is relocating from its iconic Times Square studio to a new home in Hudson Square. This move signifies a fresh chapter for the beloved morning show after 25 years at its famous location, and it brings with it a blend of nostalgia and excitement. As viewers and fans process this transition, the departing studio’s influence remains undeniable, having shaped memorable moments in the world of morning television.

After a quarter-century, the renowned “Good Morning America” team, including anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos, is bidding farewell to the bright lights of Times Square. The upcoming move to Hudson Square was announced during the June 9th broadcast, marking the start of “the ultimate countdown as we say goodbye to our beloved home of 25 years.”

Entering the ABC studios in Times Square was a momentous occasion for many of the show’s staff and anchors. Robin Roberts, who joined as a co-anchor in 2005, fondly recalled her initial awe. “I remember thinking, I’m a little girl from Mississippi and I’m working at Times Square,” she shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “It’s just so majestic.”

Michael Strahan also reflected on his early days in the studio, where the vibrant billboards and bustling energy left a lasting impression. “The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door,” the former NFL star reminisced. “A lot of thoughts were going through my mind.”

As “Good Morning America” prepares for its move to Hudson Square, the team and its audience look forward to continuing the morning traditions that have become a staple of their daily routines. The new location promises to embrace the show’s spirit while ushering in opportunities for fresh beginnings and continued success.

