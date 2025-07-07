Lewis Capaldi’s Emotional Journey Leads to Upcoming EP Release

Lewis Capaldi is once again stepping into the limelight as he prepares to unveil his highly anticipated new EP, following a significant break to focus on his well-being. The artist, known for his candidness and emotional depth, shared his personal journey of self-discovery and reflection during an appearance on Good Morning America. The announcement marks his return to music after two years of therapy, which he humorously described as involving “crying quite a lot.” The main keyword “Lewis Capaldi new EP” becomes crucial as fans eagerly await his latest creations.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Capaldi revealed his plans for releasing new music and his experiences after stepping back to prioritize mental and physical health. The Scottish singer-songwriter marked his return with a performance of his comeback single “Survive,” reminiscent of his emotional Glastonbury Festival debut.

“I haven’t been on TV for two years, so I’m a bit rusty, but it was good fun,” Capaldi shared on the show. “It was nerve-wracking. I did lots of nervous pees. We got it all out, and I feel elated. I’m really happy to be back and doing what I love to do and what they pay me to do.” He also delighted fans with a rendition of his 2019 hit, “Someone You Loved.”

While “Survive” topped the charts in the U.K., Capaldi humorously noted its slower reception in the U.S., saying, “I don’t know about an album, but I’m doing an EP at some point this year, and then maybe an album next year.” Fans can look forward to more singles, with the next release planned for later this summer and several more following suit.

Addressing his struggle with Tourette’s syndrome, “Survive” encapsulates Capaldi’s journey through mental health battles. Post-2023 Glastonbury, he announced a needed hiatus from live performances citing challenges due to his tics.

During this time, Capaldi engaged in what he describes as “lots of therapy.” He explained, “It’s been nice talking a little bit myself, crying quite a lot the last two years. It’s been good fun, and I’ve just been really locking in and putting it all together.” His openness about these experiences brings a new depth to the much-awaited Lewis Capaldi new EP.