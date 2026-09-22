LeBron James and Jessica Alba Shine at MNF Spectacle

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California transformed into a dazzling spectacle on Monday night as the Los Angeles Rams took on the New York Giants in a highly anticipated primetime matchup. Among the throngs of fans, a host of celebrities gathered to watch the action unfold on the field.

Star-Studded Attendance

Actress Jessica Alba and her boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez, were prominently spotted enjoying the game. Fresh from signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher Tarik Skubal made his debut at a Rams game, accompanied by teammate Mookie Betts, who shared a suite with Rams defensive end Myles Garrett, currently on injured reserve after knee surgery.

Lebron James Joins the Action

Basketball superstar LeBron James was also part of the illustrious crowd, recently transitioning from the Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers. Cameras captured James playfully mimicking quarterback Matthew Stafford’s impressive sidearm touchdown pass, showcasing his athletic flair even off the court.

A Suite of Legends

In another suite, hockey icon Wayne Gretzky shared the space with ESPN’s Pat McAfee, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and NBA greats Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. The scene was a veritable celebration of sportsmanship and camaraderie, with Rams owner Stan Kroenke making an appearance on the sideline, surveying his $5-billion venue before kickoff. Former Cowboys quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman also took time to engage with the field before stepping into the broadcasting booth.

Hollywood’s Finest

Stars of the acclaimed series “Breaking Bad,” Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, were present to support their jerseys as partners in the award-winning mezcal and tequila venture, Dos Hombres. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix and comedian Trevor Wallace were also spotted enjoying the game from different vantage points, further enhancing the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

Memorable Moments

As the Rams put on a show with Stafford at the helm, spectators, both A-listers and regular fans alike, absorbed every moment. The halftime entertainment included a performance by rapper The Game, adding to the excitement of the evening.

With celebrities flocking to SoFi Stadium, Monday Night Football proved once again to be more than just a game; it was a cultural event that showcased the intersection of sports and entertainment. As the night unfolded, fans could only anticipate what the next game would bring, not just on the field but in the stands.