Laysla De Oliveira urges fans to stop questioning Cruz's loyalty

Fans of “Lioness” have recently been buzzing with speculation regarding a potential mole in the series, particularly questioning the loyalty of Laysla De Oliveira’s character, Cruz. After the surprising events of the show’s third season, which concluded with a shocking twist, actress De Oliveira is setting the record straight.

Laysla De Oliveira addresses fan theories

In the latest season of Taylor Sheridan‘s acclaimed CIA/military drama, Aaliyah—who played a significant role in the first season—was revealed to be pulling the strings behind Joe’s abduction. This unexpected turn has fueled ongoing discussions among viewers, leaving them eager to identify the true mole.

However, Laysla De Oliveira, who portrays Cruz, firmly denies any indications that her character could be the traitor. In a recent TikTok video, she urged fans to reconsider their accusations. “You guys have to stop. You have to stop asking me if I’m the mole because I don’t know if we watched the same show or not, but what I can say is that [Cruz] was in shambles because she could not find Joe. Okay? So, let it go,” Oliveira stated emphatically. L-R: Genesis Rodriguez as Josie and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Dismissing the mole theory

De Oliveira’s firm stance raises a significant point. With the season finale revealing Aaliyah as the mastermind behind the abduction of Joe, it seems improbable for Cruz to be involved as a mole. Many fans are left pondering the logic behind such a theory, especially given Cruz’s evident distress over Joe’s situation.

In De Oliveira’s words, “What show were people watching that I missed?” This rhetorical question implies a degree of disbelief regarding the accusations against her character. Furthermore, there’s ambiguity surrounding whether there is indeed a mole at all. Some viewers believe that Sheridan may be expertly guiding the audience away from the true narrative with clever misdirection. Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode eight of season three. (Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+)

For now, fans can enjoy the debates and theories surrounding “Lioness,” but De Oliveira’s resolution about her character’s integrity seems solid. As the series continues to unfold, viewers await the next developments and revelations with great anticipation.