Lav Diaz Stars in Finished Supernatural Horror ‘The Sacrifice’

The gripping film “The Sacrifice,” a supernatural horror feature that has generated considerable anticipation, has just finished its principal photography in the Philippines, unveiling a stellar cast. With the acclaimed Lav Diaz stepping into a rare acting role, this film marks an exciting collaboration between established and rising stars of Philippine cinema.

Ensemble Cast Spotlight

The film’s production team has officially announced the complete cast lineup, highlighting Lav Diaz’s rare venture into acting. Diaz, known for his masterful storytelling in films like “The Woman Who Left” and “Norte, the End of History,” joins forces with other notable actors. Lovi Poe, celebrated for her roles in “Seasons” and “Guilty Pleasure,” leads alongside Enchong Dee of “Gomburza” fame, and Timothy Granaderos, recognized for his performance in “13 Reasons Why.”

Supporting Performers Add Depth

Adding further talent are Max Collins from “Firefly” and Louie Chapman, known for “The Dresden Sun.” The ensemble also welcomes comedic actress Pokwang, joined by Tommy Alejandrino from “Mallari.” This diverse group of actors promises to bring distinct layers to the tapestry of “The Sacrifice.”

A Gripping Narrative Unfolds

Scripted by Jerrold Tarog, whose credits include “Heneral Luna,” the story follows a group of vloggers venturing into a remote village in the Philippines. Their quest for a mysterious, decade-harvested substance spirals into terror as ancient Filipino folklore comes to life, entwining them in sacred rituals. Prime Cruz, known for “Sleepless” and “The Other Wife,” directs this chilling narrative.

Production and Direction

The film is produced by Montgomery Blencowe and Mark Stewart under C’est Lovi Productions, with support from CMB Film Services. Jaime G. Baltazar leads as president and managing director of CMB, ensuring the production’s success. In “The Sacrifice,” Lav Diaz portrays Pilo, a quiet jungle guide whose enigmatic presence adds a layer of mystique to the film’s haunting storyline.

With a compelling plot and a dynamic cast, “The Sacrifice” is poised to captivate audiences, blending supernatural horror with cultural depth. As the film moves towards release, its unique narrative promises to leave an indelible mark on the genre.