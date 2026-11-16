Laura Brand Breaks Silence Following Russell’s Sentencing

In a heartfelt video message, Laura Brand, the wife of comedian Russell Brand, expressed gratitude to supporters while updating fans on her husband’s situation following his recent legal troubles. The mother of three revealed that she has been in communication with Russell, who is currently processing the aftermath of his conviction.

Update on Russell Brand’s Condition

Laura shared that Russell is “OK” and has been relying on prayer during this challenging time. “He’s praying and we decided for me to continue,” she told the camera, reflecting a spirit of resilience amid the family’s difficulties.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Laura’s video comes in the wake of Russell’s conviction and subsequent sentencing. On November 5, Russell, 51, pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him in a London court. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, with the offenses dating back between 1999 and 2009.

While he was found guilty of four charges, the court acquitted him of two additional counts of rape and a count of indecent assault. Just a few days later, on November 9, Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced Russell to 10 years and six months in prison, as reported by The Telegraph.