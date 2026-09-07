Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Achieves Historic 7 Emmy Wins

In a night of celebration at the Creative Emmy Awards, both Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter achieved significant milestones by winning their first Emmy Awards. Bad Bunny’s spectacular Super Bowl LX Halftime Show garnered an impressive seven Emmys, setting a new record for the most awards won by a halftime performance. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter claimed her award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), recognized for her role as performer and executive producer on Disney+’s reboot of The Muppet Show.

Bad Bunny’s Historic Win

Bad Bunny took home his first Emmy in the outstanding variety special (live) category, making his Super Bowl performance only the second halftime show to win this honor, following Kendrick Lamar’s triumph the previous year. The event’s acclaim extended beyond this award, as it also secured wins in several categories including music direction, choreography, sound mixing, lighting design, technical direction/camerawork, and directing. Additionally, in a related achievement, Saturday Night Live won outstanding makeup for a variety, nonfiction, or reality program for the episode hosted by Bad Bunny, although he is not awarded for that particular recognition.

Recognition for Producers

Jay-Z, one of the producers behind Bad Bunny’s halftime show, celebrated his third Emmy win for his contributions to the performance. He previously earned accolades for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, which held the record for most Emmys won by a Super Bowl performance until Bad Bunny’s groundbreaking night.

Other Notable Winners

Among the other notable winners at this exciting evening were the reality competition series Traitors and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, both of which collected five Emmys for episodes from their final seasons. Additionally, the documentary And So It Goes earned recognition for outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program, contributing to a diverse array of award recipients this year.