Tigres Del Norte and Mon Laferte Ignite NPR's El Tiny

This September, NPR’s renowned Tiny Desk concert series will transform into El Tiny, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a spectacular lineup featuring acclaimed Latin American and Latino artists. Running from September 15 to October 15, the 2026 edition promises captivating performances from notable acts including Los Tigres del Norte, Mon Laferte, Draco Rosa, Yendry, and many more.

Celebrating Latin Music

Since its inception in 2021, El Tiny has played a pivotal role in showcasing the richness of Latin music to diverse audiences. According to Felix Contreras, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny, the series serves as a powerful reminder of music’s ability to bridge gaps across borders, generations, and cultures. “This year’s lineup continues to reaffirm that Latin music is the world’s music and is something worth celebrating,” he stated.

An Intimate Experience

Anamaria Sayre, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny, emphasized the importance of the series in creating intimate connections between artists and fans. “Both Tiny Desk and Alt.Latino have always been about bringing people closer to the artists and music that move us,” she said. “El Tiny is a celebration of that spirit and of the incredible breadth, creativity, and history of Latin music. Whether you’re a devoted fan or discovering these artists for the first time, there’s something special about hearing them on the intimate Tiny Desk stage.”

Previous Highlights

In 2025, El Tiny featured memorable performances from artists such as Carlos Vives and Silvana Estrada. The Tiny Desk series has consistently highlighted Latin talent, with stars like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Grupo Frontera delivering unforgettable sets. Notably, Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso’s performance from 2024 has amassed an astonishing 55 million views on YouTube.

What’s Ahead

Check out the full El Tiny lineup below. Dates are still to come.