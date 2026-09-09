Lars Ulrich Nets $68 Million from Selling Twin Mansions

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has recently made headlines with a significant real estate deal, selling his adjoining mansions in San Francisco’s exclusive Presidio Heights neighborhood for an impressive $68 million. This transaction marks the second-largest private home sale in the history of the city, underscoring Ulrich’s success not only as a music icon but also as a savvy real estate investor.

High-Profile Sales and Profits

In addition to the mansion sale, Ulrich has also unloaded a substantial 161-acre piece of land in Marin County for $16 million. Together, these real estate ventures have netted the drummer a remarkable total of $84 million within a few weeks. While the identity of the buyer for the Presidio Heights properties remains undisclosed, the Marin land was purchased by the Marin Open Space Trust, which plans to convert it into a public space, benefitting the local community.

A Smart Investment

According to The San Francisco Standard, Ulrich had acquired the adjoining mansions about ten years ago from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in two separate transactions, with a total purchase price of $36 million. The recent sale has nearly doubled his initial investment, further solidifying his acumen in real estate.

What’s Next for the Metal Star?