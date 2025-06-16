LAPD Chief Faces Legal Action Over Protest Journalist Assaults

In a significant legal development, a press advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, alleging that journalists were assaulted and obstructed during protests. The case highlights growing tensions between local law enforcement and the media, particularly concerning the treatment of journalists covering public demonstrations. This legal action underscores the importance of protecting press freedoms while highlighting ongoing disputes over law enforcement’s handling of protests.

Legal Action in Response to Alleged Assaults

The lawsuit accuses the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) of physically assaulting journalists and restricting their access during protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. Filed in a California federal court, it claims violations of journalists’ constitutional rights and state laws designed to limit the use of “less-lethal munitions.” The suit seeks a court ruling to prevent further misconduct by law enforcement against journalists.

Incidents of Alleged Misconduct

The complaint provides detailed accounts of incidents where journalists were allegedly targeted by LAPD officers. At the No Kings protests, journalists like Lauren Tomasi from 9 News Queensland reportedly faced direct threats, with Tomasi being hit by a less-lethal round in an area clear of protestors. These episodes, often captured live on media platforms, suggest a pattern of targeting journalists to suppress scrutiny of police activities.

Claims of Intentional Targeting

According to the lawsuit, filed by Status Coup and the L.A. Press Club, incidents of forced removal and obstruction of journalists, such as that of Tina Berg, were frequent. Despite maintaining a safe distance from protests, Berg was allegedly told that she was being removed for her safety, highlighting inconsistencies in law enforcement’s approach. Instances involving reporters from The New York Times and other major outlets further reinforce allegations that journalists were targeted merely for performing their duties.

Responses and Statements

The National Press Club has publicly supported the affected journalists, asserting that they were deliberately targeted rather than caught unintentionally during unrest. Although the LAPD has yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit, Chief McDonnell previously stated that protests turned violent, necessitating police intervention. However, journalists like ABC News reporter Matt Gutman have criticized the police response, arguing that it contributed to unnecessary violence.

As this legal battle progresses, its outcomes could have significant implications for press rights and police accountability in Los Angeles and beyond.