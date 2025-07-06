Lamb of God Unveils Studio Cover of ‘Children of the Grave’

Lamb of God have unveiled their studio version of Black Sabbath’s iconic track “Children of the Grave” following their electrifying performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell concert. This release pays homage to the heavy metal pioneers and serves as a tribute to their enduring influence on music. The band’s reinterpretation of the “Master of Reality” classic brings fresh energy while maintaining the original’s powerful essence.

An Honor and Tribute

In a statement reflecting on the momentous occasion, Lamb of God’s lead guitarist Mark Morton emphasized the significance of performing at Black Sabbath’s final concert. “Lamb of God being invited to perform with Black Sabbath at their final show is one of the greatest honors of our career,” he expressed. The band has recorded their take on “Children of the Grave” as a tribute to Black Sabbath’s legacy and the song’s enduring message.

A Star-Studded Farewell

The Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England was a celebration of heavy metal giants, featuring performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and others. Each band brought their unique spin to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne classics. Metallica delivered covers of “Hole in the Sky” and “Johnny Blade,” while Guns N’ Roses offered renditions of tracks like “Never Say Die” and “Junior’s Eyes.”

A Night to Remember

Various iconic bands contributed to the event’s electrifying atmosphere with distinctive covers. Tool played “Hand of Doom,” Anthrax tackled “Into the Void,” and Pantera performed their renowned version of “Planet Caravan.” Slayer joined in with “Wicked World,” and Lamb of God’s “Children of the Grave” highlighted their admiration for Black Sabbath’s impact on the genre.

Ending on a High Note

The concert climaxed with a combination of solo hits from Ozzy Osbourne followed by a reunion of Black Sabbath’s original members. The final set featured beloved classics such as “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” and “Paranoid.” As Morton aptly stated, “Black Sabbath invented heavy metal and in doing so, they changed the world,” underscoring their everlasting influence on fans and musicians alike.