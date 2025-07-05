Metallica and Guns N’ Roses Honor Black Sabbath in Epic Concert

In an extraordinary celebration of metal music, the “Back to the Beginning” concert in Birmingham, England, became the site of a memorable musical reunion. Headlined by legendary musicians, the show was a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, marking his farewell with performances that included Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and tributes to Black Sabbath. The iconic event lived up to its billing, bringing together rock legends for a final show filled with nostalgia and high-energy performances. The main attraction was the unforgettable covers by Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, paying homage to Black Sabbath and creating a night to remember at Villa Park.

Metallica’s Homage to Black Sabbath

Metallica took the stage as the penultimate act, delivering electrifying renditions of Black Sabbath’s classics. They started their set with “Hole in the Sky” from the 1975 album Sabotage, followed by a powerful cover of “Johnny Blade” from 1978’s Never Say Die! The band’s performance was met with enthusiasm, as captured in fan footage, showcasing their deep respect and admiration for Black Sabbath’s profound influence on heavy metal.

Guns N’ Roses Revive Classic Hits

Guns N’ Roses delivered a nostalgic set with four classic Black Sabbath covers, beginning with “It’s Alright” from Technical Ecstasy. The group continued to thrill the audience with “Never Say Die” and “Junior’s Eyes,” reviving the essence of Black Sabbath’s impactful music. Their rendition of the title track from 1973’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath added to the evening’s grandeur, highlighting the timeless appeal of Black Sabbath’s work.

For Guns N’ Roses fans, the return of “It’s Alright,” not performed since 1992, was especially significant. “I love Sabbath and the night is about them and Ozzy,” said a fan, expressing the emotional connection to this musical journey back in history.

A Night of Stellar Collaborations

The charity event, uniting the original Black Sabbath members with an array of rock icons, also featured Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, and Alice in Chains. Tom Morello took on the role of musical director, orchestrating all-star collaborations, including a standout rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” with Steven Tyler, Billy Corgan, and others.

Ozzy Osbourne shared his heartfelt thoughts prior to the concert, reflecting on this journey back to Birmingham. “It’s my time to go back to the beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever,” he expressed. The concert’s proceeds will be dedicated to notable causes, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The “Back to the Beginning” concert marked a poignant chapter in music history, celebrating the legacy of Black Sabbath and the enduring influence of Ozzy Osbourne and his contemporaries.