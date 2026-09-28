Laguna Beach Stars: Surprising Life Changes Revealed

Years after stepping away from the spotlight of reality television, one of the beloved cast members from Laguna Beach has carved out a new and fulfilling life away from the drama and cameras. This former star, who has opted to maintain a distance from her past, is enjoying her successful transition into business and family life.

A Journey of Reluctance

In a candid moment during her Lady Lovin’ podcast in 2018, she reflected on a pivotal moment when an executive suggested a potential return to The Hills. “I was like, ‘F–k no!'” she expressed, emphasizing her desire to break away from the associations linked to her past. “The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” she articulated, clearly indicating her stance on not revisiting the world she once inhabited.

New Ventures in New York

Now based in New York City, the International Culinary Center graduate and author of The Lo-Down founded Love Wellness in 2016, a wellness brand dedicated to personal care products for women. Her path reflects a common theme for many who transition from the entertainment industry into new careers, focusing on self-empowerment and personal passions.

A Friendly Reflection

While she remains distanced from her past castmates, she shared with E! News in 2024 that, “I’m not in constant touch with a ton of people from the show, but it’s been 20 years.” Although she doesn’t regularly engage with her former co-stars, she affirmed her amicable feelings toward them: “I’m very friendly with everybody and, if I saw them, I’d run up to them and give them a big hug.” This sentiment showcases her evolution from reality TV star to a woman focused on her present.

Loving Life and Family

In July 2025, she announced her marriage to businessman Domenic “Dom” Natale in a quaint ceremony held in Laguna Beach, surrounded by their closest family members. This union marked a new chapter in her life, further enriched with the arrival of their daughter, Nelle, in January 2026.

Finding Fulfillment