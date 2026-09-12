Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Celebrate Arrival of Baby

Lady Gaga has welcomed a new addition to her family, marking a significant milestone in her life. The “Abracadabra” singer and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first baby together, according to reports from multiple outlets.

Details About the New Arrival

While details regarding the baby’s name and sex remain undisclosed, Gaga, 40, has yet to make an official announcement. E! News has reached out to her representative for comment but has not received a response.

Plans for Family Expansion

The “Die With a Smile” artist, who got engaged to Polansky in July 2024, has previously expressed her desire to expand her family. In a January 2025 interview with Elle, she highlighted her vision of motherhood as she approached her 40s. Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, shared meaningful thoughts about family, stating, “Family, it’s like the roots of the tree. They grow long, and sometimes they’re mangled, and sometimes they’re full of water, and sometimes they’re thirsty. Family is what makes you who you are, and it also defines your need for change.”