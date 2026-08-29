Kylie Jenner’s Controversial Claim: Is She Really Self-Made?

Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star and beauty mogul, continues to hold her title as the “Youngest Self-Made Billionaire.” Seven years after Forbes stirred debate by labeling her as such, Kylie is once again voicing her perspective on the recognition connected to her success with Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie’s Defense of Her Status

In a recent interview with Who What Wear published on August 27, Kylie articulated her stance, stating, “None of the money I’ve ever made is inherited, so it’s technically true.” She acknowledged the privilege she experienced but maintained that her journey warrants the “self-made” label.

Consistency in Her Message

This isn’t the first time Kylie has defended her position. In a 2019 interview with Interview Germany, she expressed, “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth.” Emphasizing her unique circumstances, she explained, “I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15,” just two years before she launched her successful beauty line.

The Role of Her Platform

Kylie acknowledged that her significant social media platform and fan base played a crucial role in her business’s inception. “I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans,” she noted, emphasizing that she utilized “100 percent of my own money to start the company.”