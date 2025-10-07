Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Share Spark in NYC Reunion

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet recently made headlines with their reunion in New York City, sparking interest across the entertainment world. This high-profile gathering took place during the New York Film Festival, where Jenner showed her support for her boyfriend, Chalamet. This article delves into their appearance at the event and highlights Jenner’s whirlwind fashion escapades, seamlessly blending her commitment to Chalamet and her influence in the fashion industry.

Spotlight on the New York Film Festival

Kylie Jenner surprised fans by appearing at the New York Film Festival to support Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of his film Marty Supreme on October 6. This appearance showcased her dedication to being present at significant moments for Chalamet. In a video shared by the festival’s official X account, Jenner was spotted backstage while director Josh Safdie introduced the much-anticipated premiere.

Timothée Chalamet took center stage alongside director Safdie and his co-stars, including Tyler, The Creator, Odessa A’zion, Luke Manley, and Ronald Bronstein. The presence of Kylie and the ensemble cast added a notable glamour to the event, creating an electric atmosphere for festival attendees.

Fashion Forward in Paris

Kylie Jenner’s appearance in New York came just hours after her standout moment at Paris Fashion Week, exemplifying her commitment to both her career and personal life. Earlier that day, the beauty mogul attended the highly-anticipated Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 presentation. Her fashion-forward outfit featured a sheer lace dress complemented by silver socks and black heels, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

A Blend of Personal and Professional Life

Throughout her time in Paris, Jenner demonstrated her ability to balance her professional and personal lives with flair. As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she continually impacts the fashion scene while maintaining a supportive presence in Chalamet’s life. This dual appearance in two dynamic cities further cements her status as a global influencer.

Kylie’s seamless transition from the runway in Paris to the cinematic spotlight in New York underscores her versatility and devotion. Her journey alongside Timothée Chalamet at the New York Film Festival stands as a testament to their growing relationship, while her fashion choices continue to make waves.