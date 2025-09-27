Kylie Jenner and Son Revive Iconic “Rise and Shine” Moment

Kylie Jenner and her son Aire have brought back a popular internet moment, delighting fans by recreating the viral “Rise and Shine” meme. This nostalgic nod to a past social media sensation highlights the playful side of the reality star and her family.

The Original Viral Moment

Kylie Jenner first captured the internet’s attention nearly six years ago with a simple, spontaneous rendition of “rise and shine” sung to her then-toddler daughter Stormi Webster. This off-the-cuff performance quickly became a meme, marking a memorable moment in pop culture. Now, with her son Aire Webster, Kylie has revisited this lighthearted scene, sparking joy and nostalgia among fans.

A Nostalgic Reenactment

Kylie shared a new version of the “Rise and Shine” moment on her TikTok page on September 26. In the caption, she noted, “Had to recreate rise and shine w Aire in the same spot at my office.” The reenactment took place in the same setting that originally captured the internet’s attention: Kylie Cosmetics’ office. This time, however, the vibe was more relaxed, with Kylie dressed in a black robe and curlers, adding a touch of humor to the recreation.

TikTok Fans React

Fans quickly embraced the updated “Rise and Shine” meme, with many commenting on how much they enjoyed seeing the playful bond between Kylie and her son. The video, much like its predecessor, gained rapid attention, showcasing Kylie’s knack for engaging with her audience through family moments.

A Glimpse into Family Life

The recreated “Rise and Shine” meme not only serves as a fun nod to the past but also offers a peek into Kylie Jenner’s family life. Her decision to include Aire in this viral trend underscores her connection with her children and the way she shares her personal life with the public, maintaining a relatable and entertaining online presence.