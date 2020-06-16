Kourtney Kardashian’s fans found significant clue Scott Disick romance is back on

Kourtney Kardashian’s followers have spotted a significant clue that she’s rejoined with ex-spouse Scott Disick.

Since his split from model Sofia Richie, individuals have been hopeless to see him come back together with the mom of his three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, 5.

Staying on top of The Kardashians star Kourtney, 41, lately published a beautiful breeze of herself nestling a lamb in her arms.

But it had not been the adorable stock that got every person talking. It was what she’s wearing.

The red, blue, and white examined t-shirt she’s dressed in obtained tongues wagging because individuals are encouraged it comes from Scott.

And they believe that if Kourtney is sharing Scott’s clothes, they should be back with each other.

Scott, 37, was seen using the same plaid t-shirt on an evening out with Sofia back in 2017.

Scott and Sofia, 21, divided last month after three years of dating and following Scott’s brief stint in rehabilitation.

It had been rumored that he was looking for help for cocaine and alcohol addiction. Yet, his legal representative stated in a statement that medications and alcohol had nothing to do with it.

Scott was actually at the center to handle previous traumas, consisting of the deaths of both his moms and dads, but he left after a picture of him there was dripped online.

It’s been said that Scott is hanging around with Kourtney and their kids since he requires to be around people that support him.

Despite their split in 2015, the pair have stayed close, and Scott also avoided on holiday with his ex-lover and their youngsters after his break up from Lionel Richie’s daughter.

Now, the t-shirt exchanging has got followers convinced that they’re back on.

One created on social media: “Yesss, when I first saw the picture of Kourt with this shirt on earlier, in my head (gods truth) stated to myself yeah well this is a type of her style BUUUTTT, I doubt this is her tee-shirt.”

One more posted: “BUT OH MY GOD it’s THE SAME I CAN NOT THINK, SHOT CONVINCE ME IM WRONG IT won’t FUNCTION THIS IS REAL PEOPLE.”

A 3rd wrote: “YAY!!! please wedded and have a residence with your kids please please.”

One more commented: “I’m happy to see you back together, Kourtney.”