Kourtney Kardashian: How She’s Helping Kim amid Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian has been undergoing a great deal with her hubby Kanye West, that lately endangered to divorce her on Twitter. Fortunately, she’s not the only one since her family members have ‘stepped up’ to aid.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and her big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 41, don’t always get on. But when things are difficult, they can continuously depend on each other. So it’s not a surprise that Kourtney has been incredibly encouraging to Kim as she takes care of the aftermath from Kanye West‘s latest tweetstorm. Case in point — the Poosh founder whisked Kim’s children Saint West, 4, and North West, 7, off to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, for a mini family members getaway to protect them from the drama.

“Kourtney has stepped up and been super supportive for Kim through all of this,” a source near to the well-known family members informs HollywoodLife. “She was so sweet to take North and Saint and help keep them distracted with everything going on right now. All of Kim’s family is rallying around her, but to have Kourtney ensure her kids are protected during this situation means more to her than anything else. That’s all she cares about. Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.”

As followers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recognize, Kourtney and Kim have had their share of fights for many years, yet a 2nd source informs HollywoodLife that a lot of the moments they are the very best of friends. “Kourtney is always there for Kim. During the year, North and Penelope go to the same school, and they are always helping each other with drop-offs and pickups. Kourtney and Kim don’t have nannies to drop the kids at school. They need to do it themselves always, and they’re constantly there for one another. They help with after school activities as well. They try to keep the girls on the same schedule for this very reason. North and Penelope are the best of friends, just like their moms. It’s so cute.”

Of course, it’s not merely Kourtney that Kim is leaning on throughout this attempting time. “Her whole family has jumped in to be there for her,” a close household friend informs HollywoodLife. “Whether they are helping with the kids or just being there to talk to, she hasn’t spent a moment alone, and she won’t have to. When things get hard, the one thing she can always count on is her family.”

Loyalty runs deep for the entire Kar-Jenner staff, and despite Kanye’s dangers to divorce Kim, she’s not all set to quit on him. On July 22nd, she shared an emotional declaration to Instagram, making it clear she’s sustaining her hubby. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim started her speech, which was published to her Instagram story and launched by her rep. “Anyone that has this or has an enjoyed one in their life that does understand precisely how extremely made complex and excruciating it is to know. I’ve never talked openly regarding exactly how this has influenced us in your home since I am safe of our youngsters and Kanye’s right to personal privacy when it involves his health and wellness. But today, I seem like I must discuss it as a result of the preconception and mistaken beliefs regarding psychological health and wellness.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kim proceeded. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try…”

Kim took place to state that “those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.” And she completed her prolonged declaration by requesting “compassion and empathy.”