Korean Filmmakers Unite Amid Controversy Over 'The Assassin(s)'

In a striking display of solidarity, the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK) has publicly endorsed the creative team behind the film “The Assassin(s),” a thriller that delves into the tumultuous events surrounding the 1974 assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo. This support comes in the wake of a political uproar that has directed criticism not only at the film but also at its cast and crew, as it continues to dominate the Korean box office.

Political Backlash and Allegations of Historical Distortion

The film has faced fierce backlash from conservative politicians and online detractors, who accuse it of distorting historical facts. As a result, “The Assassin(s)” is now under scrutiny from various fronts, including a police complaint and challenges within the National Assembly. Critics argue that the film’s ambiguous portrayal of the events leads viewers to suspect a broader conspiracy involving then-President Park Chung-hee’s government.

DGK’s Stance on Creative Freedom

In a statement, the DGK emphasized its concern that the current backlash extends beyond film criticism to personal attacks against the filmmakers. “What we are facing now is not criticism or condemnation of a film, but attacks on individuals that have crossed the line,” the DGK declared, highlighting that the hostility has escalated to the point of endangering the livelihoods of those involved in the production. The guild calls for a distinction between fair critique and the overreach that jeopardizes the personal lives of creators.

The DGK further stressed that a healthy creative environment must support filmmakers, allowing them the freedom to recover and tell new stories, regardless of the controversy surrounding their previous works. “Creators can be criticized for their work, but that criticism must not lead to the collapse of the creator’s personal life and livelihood,” the guild noted.

A Look at “The Assassin(s)”

“The Assassin(s)” premiered on September 23, starring Yoo Hae-jin as a police inspector who witnesses the tragic shooting of Yuk Young-soo during Liberation Day celebrations at the National Theater. The film explores the investigation that follows this assassination, with Park Hae-il portraying the head of a social affairs desk at a newspaper and Lee Min-ho as a rookie reporter involved in the events. Historically, the official inquiry blamed the shooting solely on Mun Se-gwang, claiming he acted on direction from Pyongyang and the pro-North Korean residents’ association in Japan.

Despite the unfolding controversy, the film has performed remarkably well at the box office, surpassing 1 million admissions within four days of its release and maintaining its position at the top of the Korean box office charts. Over the weekend of October 2–4, “The Assassin(s)” sold an impressive 412,012 tickets across 1,129 screens, grossing KRW4.07 billion (approximately $3 million). As of now, the film has amassed a total of 2.23 million admissions, translating to KRW21.9 billion (around $16.3 million) in revenue.

Widespread Reactions and Threats to Creative Freedom

The backlash has extended beyond mere film criticism. Rating sites have seen a surge in one-star reviews, and members of the cast have been subjected to abusive comments across social media. Notable figures such as Kim Go-eun and Lee Young-ae, who publicly endorsed the film, along with critic Lee Dong-jin, faced negative repercussions. A prominent YouTube reviewer with 4.17 million subscribers even removed their review of the film following the backlash.

Further complicating matters, Lee Jong-bae, a former People Power Party (PPP) Seoul city councilor, has launched a defamation investigation against director Hur Jin-ho, Hive Media Corp. CEO Kim Won-kuk, and writers Kwon Ki-jun and Lee Ji-min. He alleges that the film’s plural title raises suspicions about another potential culprit besides Mun Se-gwang. Additionally, PPP lawmakers attempted to summon Hur for testimony at an annual parliamentary audit, a move blocked by opposition from the Democratic Party on grounds of creative freedom.

Future Appearances and Final Thoughts

Renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook expressed his admiration for the film at a Q&A event on September 26, describing it as “smartly conceived.” In a statement released on September 28, the production team emphasized that the film does not definitively attribute blame to any specific individual for the incident, stating, “Nowhere in the film is any specific individual defined as being behind the incident, and the film’s hypotheses and dramatic settings are not presented as historical fact.”

“The Assassin(s)” is set to open the 37th Singapore International Film Festival on October 21, with director Hur and cast members Shim Eun-kyung and Park Sung-hoon scheduled to attend. The festival will run until November 1.