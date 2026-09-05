Colleen Camp Shines in Jordan Firstman's ‘Club Kid’ at Telluride

Jordan Firstman is ambitiously eyeing a spot among the elite: the Oscars. With his recent film “Club Kid,” he may have a strong contender on his hands, aided by a compelling cast and significant industry backing.

Firstman’s Promising Debut at Cannes

“Club Kid,” which marks Firstman’s directorial debut, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, earning a remarkable six-minute standing ovation. The film’s success caught the attention of major distributor A24, which acquired it for a reported $17 million. This has quickly established Firstman, already a familiar face on social media through his role in Rachel Sennott’s comedy series “I Love L.A.,” as a serious filmmaker. Following its Cannes presentation, “Club Kid” has generated substantial buzz, making its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival ahead of a promising fall festival circuit.

Exploring Themes of Responsibility and Loneliness

In “Club Kid,” Firstman also stars as Peter, a washed-up New York party promoter whose carefree lifestyle is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a 10-year-old son he never knew existed, played by the talented British newcomer Reggie Absolom. While the premise might evoke comparisons to “Big Daddy,” Firstman uses it as a gateway to explore deeper themes such as responsibility, loneliness, and the lingering possibility of adulthood. The film effectively combines a heartfelt script, naturalistic direction, and a charming lead performance.

A24’s Fall Strategy

A24’s strategic approach to the fall festival circuit enhances the film’s prospects. After Telluride, “Club Kid” is set to continue its journey through Toronto and New York, leading to a November release. The positioning suggests that the film aims to be a crowd-pleaser, appealing to both audiences and awards voters alike.

Colleen Camp: The Secret Weapon

Adding to the film’s potential is the presence of veteran actress Colleen Camp, who may very well be one of its secret weapons. At 73, Camp is not only a seasoned character actress but also an influential figure within industry circles, known for her network of connections that includes many A-list celebrities. Her involvement has been credited with helping Andrea Riseborough secure a surprise best actress nomination for “To Leslie,” showcasing her ability to sway Oscar campaigns significantly.

A Compelling Comeback Narrative

Camp’s extensive career spans over five decades, with memorable roles in iconic films ranging from “Apocalypse Now” to “Clue.” Despite being overlooked for major accolades during her career, her role in “Club Kid”—as an eccentric neighbor who finds unexpected romance—may resonate with audiences and critics alike, creating buzz around her performance. In addition to her role in “Club Kid,” she also appears in Chris Rock’s “Misty Green,” amplifying her visibility during the awards season.

The Challenges of Recognition

While Camp’s performance is compelling, a challenge remains. Given that her screen time is limited, converting audience affection into a meaningful awards argument will be crucial. The supporting actress category is expected to be particularly competitive this year, making it essential for A24 to promote her performance effectively, moving beyond mere nostalgia.

A Potential Double Recognition